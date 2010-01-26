More animal cruelty charges?

By Theresa Schmidt

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The owner of a horse that had to be euthanized last weekend is being given until noon tomorrow to get veterinary care for two remaining horses or face the prospect of more cruelty charges.

The owner has now put hay and water at the site though the water is almost gone.

The owners name has not yet been released.

Animal control officials will wait to release his name until they meet with the district attorney's office to see what charges will be filed.

