Friend Ships sets sail for Haiti

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Friend Ships Unlimited launched the ship and set sail for a 6-day voyage to Haiti Tuesday, January 26th.

The crew showed up early Tuesday morning to begin loading last minute medical supplies, food, and other necessary items before setting sail.

The crew consists of organization volunteers from all over the United States seeking to serve those in need.

"We're kind of used to the unexpected," says Douglas Murray, a member of Friend Ships.

Douglas says he is no stranger to helping out in Haiti.

"I've worked right in the epicenter of where the earthquake happened," says Douglas. "For me personally, it's a matter of helping the people that I know."

Although many of those on board Friend Ships have been to Haiti before, they say this trip will definitely be different.

"There has always been hurting people there before but I expect it to be to a greater degree," says Teri Shields, a member of Friend Ships. "This time they are not just suffering from poverty, they are suffering from destruction."

Stephanie Long waved good-bye as her daughter faded away in the distance on the ship.

"It feels a little bittersweet," says Long. "She's the first born and she's a girl going over there. But we know God has his hand on this mission and so that takes the fear away."

While loved ones feel fear on the land, on board the crew cannot wait to make it to Haiti to help.

"This is a really awesome opportunity," says Shields. "The fact that I have the privilege of going is just beyond me."

"I also want to show them the word of God through my actions," says Douglas. "I know my actions can speak volumes."

Friend Ships Unlimited currently has a team in Haiti right now finalizing arrangements for the ship and the distribution of goods.

Once the supplies from this voyage are offloaded in Haiti, Integrity will be returning to the Port of Miami to pick up another round of goods for a second voyage.

