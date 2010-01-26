Expert expert: Start planning trip to Super Bowl now - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Travel expert: Start planning trip to Super Bowl now

by Brandon Richards

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The clock is ticking for Saints fans who want to catch their favorite team in action from the sidelines at Super Bowl 44 in Miami.

Tickets sales are soaring, despite the fact that the average ticket is going for $2,713.

Upper-level tickets are selling for as low as $1,600 while lower-level seating is going for as much as $8,000.

Local travel agents have also been inundated with calls from Saints fans looking to get great deals on travel to Miami.

James Halphen with Globetrek of Lake Charles, says all the flights from New Orleans to Miami have been booked in the couple of days leading up to the Super Bowl. Halphen says he's having to book his clients flights originating in Houston, but he says even those flights are filling fast.

"[Flights] are booking up like crazy," said Halphen."I got one [for a client] today at $650 round trip."

Another option for those Saints fans preferring to fly to Miami is to do so out of Lake Charles Regional Airport. The downside is travelers would first have to catch a connecting flight in Dallas. But at last check, there were still plenty of seats available.

A third option is for fans to drive themselves. Mapquest.com estimates travelers would spend an average of $265 round trip if they drive to Miami.

Getting to Miami is one thing, but where would you sleep?

Hotels in Miami are being booked as quickly as the flights.

"The hotels are extremely limited now," said Halphen. "Last night I was able to book some people at the Days Inn in South Miami for $400 a night."

The bottom line for anyone wanting to plan a trip to the Super Bowl is to act now. Tickets, whether it's for the game or a flight, are going fast.

