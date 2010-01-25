Two number one seeds in Super Bowl XLIV

By Tiffany Blackmon - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) – Two number one seeds have not faced each other in a Super Bowl since 1993.

The Saints and Colts also have more in common than just their seeds. Offensively both teams rank in the NFL's top five in scoring and yards. Even their quarterbacks, Drew Brees and Payton Manning, are ranked in the top five among quarterbacks.

Saints head coach Sean Payton spoke about the challenge in their upcoming Super Bowl.

"I think the challenge is in winning the championship and understanding we're playing a great Indianapolis team. It's been a long time since we've looked at the Super Bowl and here sits the two number one seeds. The two teams that were unbeaten really for 90% of the season until the end and here they are with the opportunity to play for the championship so that's exciting."

