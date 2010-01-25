Local Saints fans react to Saints historic win

by Brandon Richards bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - You can call it "Saints Mania," the day after the New Orleans Saint's historic victory over the Minnesota Vikings.

Saints fans all across Southwest Louisiana were busy rushing into retail stores to purchase the latest Saints gear.

At Academy Sports of Lake Charles, Saints memorabilia was flying off the shelves. In fact, the store ran out NFC Championship T-Shirts for women. The manager was expecting to have another shipment in as soon as possible.

"We actually got two shipments in this morning, but they're going fast," said Dewey Duhon, manager of Academy Sports of Lake Charles.

Christy Westbanker traveled all the way from Texas to get her Saints gear. Westbanker says she's been telling everyone the Saints were going to the Super Bowl since the 1980s. She's happy that more than twenty years later, they're finally on their way.

Westbanker was just like every fan we spoke with today, optimistic about the Saints' chances against the Indianapolis Colts. But it was always that way.

"I've had a lot of heartbreak with this team," said Saints fan Ray Hay. "I've seen a lot of bad losses, but we're loving [their win over the Vikings]."

Many fans say they're just thrilled to be a part of something more than themselves.

The Saints face the Colts in Super Bowl 44, which will take place on Sunday, February 7 in Miami.

