Update: Man arrested in woman's murder

By Lee Peck - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Lake Charles Police say 50-year-old Linda Jackson Moore was killed at the hands of an accused serial rapist. Not long after Moore's body turned up behind a body shop near Shattuck and Belden Streets, 38-year-old Marlin Jenkins' name surfaced as a suspect.

Arrested at his apartment last Thursday - he was being held at the Calcasieu Correctional Center for two separate aggravated rapes. That was until investigators say they now have enough evidence to charge him in Moore's death. Jenkins now faces additional charges of first degree murder, aggravated rape and 2nd robbery.

"This man was basically on a spree. We think that there are other victims who are out here who are not coming forward out of fear," said Lake Charles Police Chief Don Dixon.

Moore's family was present for the news, but declined to comment on the case. Meanwhile, questions still remain: did Moore know Jenkins and how did she die?

"Initial investigation determined that Miss Moore died a violent death. That's all I'm going to say, no more specifics than that," said Chief Dixon. "It appeared she did put up a struggle and try to defend herself."

The violent nature and struggle behind Moore's death is still drawing comparisons to the murder of 19-year-old Sierra Bouzigard. You'll remember her body was found in Moss Bluff back in November. There's the mystery deaths in Jeff Davis Parish.

"Right now none of it seems to materialize that we have a link for Calcasieu Parish to Jeff Davis. No offense, I hope it stays that way," said Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso. "I think we just had some unfortunate circumstances here with two victims and appears those are going to be two separate instances."

While all of three investigations are ongoing, Jenkins remains behind bars without bond.

Linda Jackson Moore's son is currently serving with the U.S. Marine Corps in Afghanistan and had to come home under these unfortunate circumstances. The entire family did release a statement through Chief Dixon expressing their thanks for the quick resolution to the case.

Copyright 2009 KPLC. All rights reserved.