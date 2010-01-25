Port Arthur oil spill update

Press release from Unified Command:

PORT ARTHUR, Texas - The following information contains recent updates from Jan. 25, 2010 regarding the Port Arthur oil spill.

220,053 gallons of oil have been recovered, evaporated or dispersed naturally.

Approximately 9 miles of shoreline have been impacted

Two oiled birds have been reported, one has been captured and is being cleaned

59,800 feet of boom has been deployed

27 skimming vessels are on scene

36 vessels are on scene to deploy and work boom

The Texas Responder, a 210-foot oil recovery vessel, is on scene

Approximately 550 people are responding

Lightering for the barges, which were being pushed by the towing vessel Dixie Vengeance at the time of the incident are scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. Lightering operations for the tank vessel Eagle Otome are scheduled to begin today as well.

No injuries have been reported.

To report oiled wildlife please contact 1-888-709-9798. The public should not attempt to capture any oiled wildlife.

A claims number has been established for this incident. To report a claim, please call 866-310-3831.

The Coast Guard is conducting a joint investigation with the NTSB into the incident, and all parties are fully participating.