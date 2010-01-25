Riverside Park project moving forward

By Lee Peck - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The City's Riverside Park project aims to tap into one of the Lake Area's most underused natural resources. The City of Lake Charles has employed an engineering firm to begin working on design of the 210 acre park along the Calcasieu River in North Lake Charles. Much of the park sits on wetlands and as Councilman Marshall Simien explains - if you like what they accomplished at Prien Lake Park, you're going to really like what this project has to offer.

"This is a little different because the way that it is set up so there is actually a natural park. So you are going to have places where you can access right to the river and go fishing. We are going to have a playground. We are also going to have a cart path where people can walk and exercise. Also we are going to have a car to take people back and forth so it should be pretty nice," said Simien.

Once of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers determines the wetlands boundaries, the project will go out for bid and construction will follow shortly after.

