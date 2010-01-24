Saints going to Super Bowl

By Jason Belk - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - After Garrett Hartley's 40 yard field goal went through the uprights, the entire state of Louisiana took a collective sigh of relief, and then the celebration began.

In what was a back and forth battle between the Vikings and the Saints, the black and gold would not be denied their first ever trip to the Super Bowl.

Drew Brees led the way with 197 yards passing and three touchdown passes, and Pierre Thomas has two of his own.

But the play that many Saints fans won't forget was Thomas diving over the line to convert a fourth and inches, and set up Hartley's game winning field goal.

Turnovers plagued the Vikings all day, as they had a couple in Saints territory, and none more costly than Brett Favre's interception with 19 seconds left.

The Saints will play in their first ever Super Bowl, two weeks from today, against Peyton Manning and the Indianapolis Colts.

