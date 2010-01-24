2009 NFC Saints shirts

By Adam Hooper - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Some anxious Academy employees gather in the break room to see if they would be getting some overtime. And, with the winning field goal, it is back to work to put out the new saints gear.

After all the anticipation the doors are opened, and the fans com pouring in.

"I was very excited. I was at home in my chair. I jumped out of my chair and hit the interstate to come here and get my New Orleans Saints t-shirt," said Anthony Schlesinger.

Hundreds of fans came out to Academy, so that they could support the 2009 NFC Champions. Judging by the long line, that stretched out the door and to the street, if you planned on getting a shirt or hat, you could be out of luck.

