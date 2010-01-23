Shockey practiced today

By Tiffany Blackmon - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) – Jeremy Shockey took part in the Saints walk-through today.

NFL.com reports that Shockey was moving around better and it appears that he will be able to play against the Vikings in tomorrow's NFC Championship game.

Shockey will work out again Sunday afternoon to test his knee before the game.

Copyright 2010 KPLC. All rights reserved.