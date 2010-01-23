AARP/Walgreens Wellness Tour visits Lake Charles - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

AARP/Walgreens Wellness Tour visits Lake Charles

By Jason Belk - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The AARP/Walgreen's Wellness Tour continued their stay in Lake Charles today.

If you were driving along Ryan Street, you probably saw their big red bus parked in front of the Walgreens.

Many Lake Charles residents didn't want to miss out on the chance to get one of the free health screenings that they are offering.

"I've never had these tests done, except for the blood pressure, so I was curious where I stand...and the results are great," said first time patient, Pamela Schiele.

The tour is giving free screenings with no appointment necessary, and offering checks on bone density, cholesterol, blood pressure and a few other things.

Also for those who stop by, you will receive a free AARP membership for a year, an offer that AARP/Walgreen's spokesman Jean Pierre Silva, thinks is too good for anyone to pass up.

"It's a win, win situation here.  People get a little finger prick, that's as far as we go, and we give them a free snapshot of their health, no strings attached," said Silva.

The Wellness tour will remain in the Lake Charles area until this Friday, and here's where the bus will be throughout the week:

- Sunday, January 24: (11AM-5PM) Walgreens, 4460 Lake St., Lake Charles, LA 70605

- Monday, January 25: (11AM-6PM) Walgreens, 2000 Gerstner Memorial Blvd., Lake Charles, LA 70601

- Thursday, January 28: (11AM-5PM) Walgreens, 4097 Ryan St., Lake Charles, LA 70605

- Friday, January 29: (11AM-5PM) Walgreens, 1021 Beglis Pkwy., Sulphur, LA 70663

