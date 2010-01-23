88-year old man retires from guide hunting - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

88-year old man retires from guide hunting

By Crystal Price - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - A man from Cameron Parish will no longer serve as a guide hunter at Mallard Lodge after 45 years in the business.

George Fontenot first joined Mallard Lodge 9 year ago after serving as guide hunter for different hunting lodges all over the world.

As duck season ends this weekend, the 88-year old guide hunter felt it was the right time to retire from his position.

"I've come to the end of the road here," said Fontenot. "I'm just hoping I have a little bit of time left so I can hunt with my buddies not as a hired man, but as a friend."

Hunters at Mallard Lodge are sad to see such a strong guide leave.

"At this age he thinks he can do what a 25 year old man does," said Butch Lemelle, the cook for Mallard Lodge.  "And attempts it anyway."

 Other folks recall Fontenot's knack for duck hunting.

"The one thing you don't want to do is be the second shot in a blind with Mr. George," said Jay Hennings, hunter at Mallard Lodge. "That's because he doesn't anything, and there won't be any ducks left."

While Fontenot knows things will never be the same, he is thankful for the memories he has of great hunting in the marsh.

"There's no money that could buy the good time, the experiences, that I had guide hunting," said Fontenot.

Fontenot says he'll never be too far away from the marsh to go hunting with his buddies at Mallard Lodge.

He says if the lodge ever needs a guide hunter to fill in, then Fontenot says he's their man.

