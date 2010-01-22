Swashbucklers release 2010 schedule

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Is another championship on the way for the Louisiana Swashbucklers?

The Southern Indoor Football League has released their 2010 schedule.

The current SIFL champs will defend their title beginning on March 20th at home against the Houston Lightning.

Here is the 2010 Louisiana Swashbucklers regular season schedule:

March 20th - Houston Lightning – 7pm

March 27th - @ Columbus Lions – 6:30pm

April 9th - @ Greenville Force – 6:30pm

April 17th - Greenville Force – 7pm

May 1st - @ Lafayette Wildcatters – 7:05pm

May 15th - @ Albany Panthers – 6:30pm

May 22nd - Albany Panthers – 7pm

May 29th - Columbus Lions – 7pm

June 5th - @ Lafayette Wildcatters – 7:05pm

June 12th - Houston Lightning – 7pm

June 26th - Lafayette Wildcatters – 7pm

July 3rd - @ Houston Lightning – 7:05pm

***Home games are in BOLD

