Swashbucklers release 2010 schedule
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Is another championship on the way for the Louisiana Swashbucklers?
The Southern Indoor Football League has released their 2010 schedule.
The current SIFL champs will defend their title beginning on March 20th at home against the Houston Lightning.
Here is the 2010 Louisiana Swashbucklers regular season schedule:
March 20th - Houston Lightning – 7pm
March 27th - @ Columbus Lions – 6:30pm
April 9th - @ Greenville Force – 6:30pm
April 17th - Greenville Force – 7pm
May 1st - @ Lafayette Wildcatters – 7:05pm
May 15th - @ Albany Panthers – 6:30pm
May 22nd - Albany Panthers – 7pm
May 29th - Columbus Lions – 7pm
June 5th - @ Lafayette Wildcatters – 7:05pm
June 12th - Houston Lightning – 7pm
June 26th - Lafayette Wildcatters – 7pm
July 3rd - @ Houston Lightning – 7:05pm
***Home games are in BOLD
