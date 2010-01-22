Sports stores prepare for Saints rush

By Jason Belk - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - As Saints fans across the state get ready for this Sunday's NFC Championship, so are sports stores throughout Louisiana.

Stores like Academy Sports and Outdoors here in Lake Charles, who plans on opening up immediately following this Sunday's game to distribute Saints NFC Championship gear if they win.

"After the game we're going to open back up if the Saints win. We're going to have NFC Championship shirts and we have some hats. As soon as the game's over, line up, come get your Saints stuff, and sport it for the Super Bowl," said Matthew Nichols, an Academy Sports employee.

Many fans do plan on being at Academy following the game if the Saints do win.

"I'm going to be right here at Academy picking up my Saints gear," said Saints fan Cory Rene.

While the outcome of the Sunday's game is not yet decided, it's safe to say sports stores are more than ready for the rush if the Saints do advance to their first Super Bowl.

