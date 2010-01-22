LCPD needs more information from tipster

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Police Department is reaching out to an anonymous tipster for more information about a homicide that happened on January 15.

LCPD Detective Frank Fondel received a tip through Crimestoppers in reference to the January 15 homicide at Shattuck and Beldon Street. 50-year old Linda Jackson Moore was found dead at that location.

The authorities are in need of additional information from this anonymous tipster. They are asking that this person contact Detective Fondel at 337-302-8207. They guarantee that the tipster's identity will remain anonymous, and add that a $1,000 reward is possible.

