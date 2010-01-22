Man arrested after Vinton woman dies in car accident

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - A Vinton woman died in a one car accident in Edgerly early Friday morning and the driver of that car has been arrested for DWI, among other charges.



The incident happened around 1:00 a.m. on Friday morning. The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office responded to the scene of a single vehicle accident on Fabacher Road and Highway 108 in Edgerly.



After investigation, authorities learned that the driver of the vehicle - 28-year-old Derick J. Moore of Vinton - was driving the vehicle on Fabacher Road at what appeared to be a high rate of speed. He reportedly drove through the stop sign at the intersection of Highway 108. The van then went airborne across a ditch before it collided with a fence post.



The fence post reportedly went through the windshield striking the passenger in the vehicle, 28-year old Rebecca Reyes of Vinton. Reyes was pronounced dead at the scene because of her injuries.



Moore reportedly showed signs of impairment from alcohol, and he was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center. He has been charged with DWI 1st offense, careless operation, driving under suspension, and vehicular homicide.



The investigation will continue, and a toxicology report will be performed on Moore.



