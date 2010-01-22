Federal jail time for former Westlake church employee

By Michael Addison - email

WESTLAKE, La (KPLC) - The U.S. Attorney Office in Lafayette says the former employee of a Westlake church is on her way to federal prison for embezzling over $300,000 over a three year period from a church.

Authorities say 39-year-old Julia Leppo was employed with First Baptist Church of Westlake as a financial secretary, when she obtained unauthorized credit cards in her name, issued checks to herself under a false name, and used church credit cards to pay off personal expenses.

Leppo was sentenced to four years in federal prison and must pay back all the money she embezzled.

