Payton: Allen a "great talent"

By Tom Annino - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Defensive end Jared Allen has racked up 14.5 sacks in each of his two seasons with the Minnesota Vikings.

The New Orleans Saints know they will have to do a good job blocking Allen in order to make the Super Bowl.

The Vikes will travel to New Orleans to take on the Saints in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday, January 24th. Saints head coach Sean Payton told reporters during his January 20th press conference he believes Allen one of the NFL's most dominant pass rushers.

"He's a guy that has great talent, a lot of confidence," Payton said. "He gives you power. He gives you speed. He's one of these elite ends. We've seen a few during the course of the season. Those are the type of players who can change games."

Payton says the key to slowing Allen down might be to mix things up.

"You've got to pay attention to what he can do. So you try to change your launch points, you change protections, you do things to not be just one-dimensional and I think that's a big challenge this week."

Saints and Vikings will kickoff from the Louisiana Superdome at 5:40pm.

