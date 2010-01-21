New Johnson Bayou Library breaks ground

By Jason Belk - bio | email

JOHNSON BAYOU, LA (KPLC) - This morning the Johnson Bayou Library along Gulf Beach Highway officially broke ground.

The original Johnson Bayou Library was destroyed in Hurricane Rita, and many have been working to see this day for quite some time.

"This is our first library built since Hurricane Rita, we had three libraries destroyed and we hope in a very shot time to have this library up and running, and serving the people of Johnson Bayou," said Cyndi Sellers, the president of the Library Board of Control.

The new library building will be over 1,400 sq. feet and will be located in it's original lot.

While that lot may only appear to be grass and dirt now, it is a sign that Johnson Bayou is working to get back to where it was before the hurricane hit.

"This library represents growth, a library is a sign of prosperity for any community, but in our situation after the storms it's going to be such a great boost to see things being built," said District One Police Juror, Magnus McGee.

Ribbeck Construction Corporation, the company in charge of building the new library, said they hope to have the project completed by late May if the weather holds up.

