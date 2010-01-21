545 Cypress Street

Sulphur, LA 70663

337-527-5459

And

602 Sam Houston Jones Parkway

Moss Bluff, LA 70611

337-855-7708



Days and Hours:

Monday – Thursday, 5am – 9pm

Friday, 5am – 8pm

Saturday, 8am – 1pm

Sunday, 1pm – 5pm

Dynamic Dimensions is owned and operated by West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital. We have provided health and fitness services to Moss Bluff, Sulphur and the surrounding areas for the past 15 years. We provide fitness opportunities for all ages and fitness levels. We provide the support needed to reach your fitness goal through a variety of services and highly educated and experienced staff. We provide: aquatics, child care, exercise staff, group fitness classes, personal training and 24 access.

Being fit means different things to different people. At Dynamic Dimensions, we believe that fitness is for everyone. With that in mind, we offer services to fit every shape, size and fitness level. Whether you're just starting on the road to wellness or are a seasoned athlete, we can help you set and achieve your health and fitness goals. We offer a comfortable environment, convenient hours, and a variety of programs and services to fit everyone's lifestyle. Our friendly, professional staff is available to provide the motivation and resources you need to make wellness a part of your life.

Call or stop by our location in Sulphur or Moss Bluff and see how we can help you achieve your health and fitness goals.