VIDEO: Golf Tournament to Benefit Children's Advocacy Center

The MGA "Shine Flournoy" Golf Tournament benefiting the Children's Advocacy Center, a division of Family & Youth, will take place July 28-29, 2018, at Mallard Cove Golf Course in Lake Charles. The deadline to register for the tournament is July 25 at 5 p.m.
