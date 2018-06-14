VIDEO: Local Author Pens Children's Book for a Good Cause - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

LAKE CHARLES, LA. (KVHP) -

Local author Kelley Strahan Bourque wrote the children's book A Feather for Evelyn about a young girl battling cancer. The book not only helps children who are experiencing a cancer diagnosis, but proceeds help out local organizations all for a good cause. 

