VIDEO: Local Author Pens Children's Book for a Good Cause

Local author Kelley Strahan Bourque wrote the children's book A Feather for Evelyn about a young girl battling cancer. The book not only helps children who are experiencing a cancer diagnosis, but proceeds help out local organizations all for a good cause.
320 Division Street
Lake Charles, LA 70601/70602
(337) 439-9071
bcourtney@kplctv.com
(337) 439-9071 ext. 507EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.