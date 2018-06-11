VIDEO: I-10 Beach Clean-Up Happening Tonight - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

VIDEO: I-10 Beach Clean-Up Happening Tonight

LAKE CHARLES, LA. (KVHP) -

Are you fed up with trash on our roads? What about in the waterways? Well, you're not alone. Many folks across the Lake Area feel the same way and tonight they are doing something about it with a beach clean-up.

