VIDEO: Top 20 Restaurants Voting Happening Now - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

VIDEO: Top 20 Restaurants Voting Happening Now

LAKE CHARLES, LA. (KVHP) -

We all know that our great food is a huge reason many people visit Louisiana, but who has the best? Angie Manning with Visit Lake Charles is in the studio this morning to discuss their top 20 restaurant contest.

Powered by Frankly