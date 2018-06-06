VIDEO: Visit Lake Charles Celebrates National Get Outdoors Day

National Get Outdoors Day is an annual event to encourage healthy, active outdoor fun. Jumping into the spirit of National Get Outdoors Day, Creole Nature Trail Adventure Point, 2740 Ruth St., is hosting a special celebration on Saturday, June 9, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
320 Division Street
Lake Charles, LA 70601/70602
(337) 439-9071
bcourtney@kplctv.com
(337) 439-9071 ext. 507EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.