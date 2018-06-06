VIDEO: Visit Lake Charles Celebrates National Get Outdoors Day - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

VIDEO: Visit Lake Charles Celebrates National Get Outdoors Day

LAKE CHARLES, LA. (KVHP) -

National Get Outdoors Day is an annual event to encourage healthy, active outdoor fun. Jumping into the spirit of National Get Outdoors Day, Creole Nature Trail Adventure Point, 2740 Ruth St., is hosting a special celebration on Saturday, June 9, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Powered by Frankly