VIDEO: Sewing Angel Dresses from Wedding Gowns - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

VIDEO: Sewing Angel Dresses from Wedding Gowns

LAKE CHARLES, LA. (KVHP) -

SWLA Angel Gowns is a group that uses recycled wedding gowns to sew burial dresses for babies. The group is having a sew day on Saturday, June 2, 2018 at Crossroads Church in Moss Bluff from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Powered by Frankly