VIDEO: Home ownership Fair for National Home ownership Month

June is National Home Ownership Month, and if you're in the market to buy a home-- or if home ownership is a personal goal-- there's an informational fair taking place Saturday, June 2, 2018, at the Lake Charles Civic Center that may help you make home ownership a reality.
320 Division Street
Lake Charles, LA 70601/70602
(337) 439-9071
bcourtney@kplctv.com
(337) 439-9071 ext. 507EEO Report Closed Captioning
