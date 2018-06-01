VIDEO: Home ownership Fair for National Home ownership Month - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

VIDEO: Home ownership Fair for National Home ownership Month

LAKE CHARLES, LA. (KVHP) -


June is National Home Ownership Month, and if you're in the market to buy a home-- or if home ownership is a personal goal-- there's an informational fair taking place Saturday, June 2, 2018, at the Lake Charles Civic Center that may help you make home ownership a reality.

Powered by Frankly