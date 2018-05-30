VIDEO: Mardi Gras Bead Sorting for Autism Society of SWLA

What do you do with all of your Mardi Gras beads now that Mardi Gras season has come and gone? Well, if you're looking to get rid of your catch, don't throw them out! The Catholic Daughter's are having a bead sort to benefit the Autism Society of SWLA.
