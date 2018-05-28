VIDEO: British Soccer Camp Coming to Moss Bluff - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

VIDEO: British Soccer Camp Coming to Moss Bluff

Have what it takes to play like Manchester United? How about Liverpool or Chelsea? If not, you can now train like the pros right here in Moss Bluff. At least for the summer. The Moss Bluff Youth Soccer Association is hosting a British soccer camp and there's still time to register your child to participate.

Powered by Frankly