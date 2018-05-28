VIDEO: CPSB Hosting Job Fair May 29

The Calcasieu Parish School Board is hosting a job fair on Tuesday, May 29, 2018 at the Lake Charles Civic Center. Doors open at 9 a.m. and all are welcome to attend to learn more about available job opportunities with CPSB.
320 Division Street
Lake Charles, LA 70601/70602
(337) 439-9071
bcourtney@kplctv.com
(337) 439-9071 ext. 507EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.