VIDEO: CPSB Hosting Job Fair May 29 - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

VIDEO: CPSB Hosting Job Fair May 29

LAKE CHARLES, LA. (KVHP) -

The Calcasieu Parish School Board is hosting a job fair on Tuesday, May 29, 2018 at the Lake Charles Civic Center. Doors open at 9 a.m. and all are welcome to attend to learn more about available job opportunities with CPSB. 

Powered by Frankly