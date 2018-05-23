VIDEO: Children's Museum Offers Summer Camps for 2018 - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

VIDEO: Children's Museum Offers Summer Camps for 2018

LAKE CHARLES, LA. (KVHP) -

The Children's Museum in Downtown Lake Charles is offering summer camps for the first time ever. The camps include sessions on Spanish language learning, science and the arts. Dates and pricing varies, so call the museum at (337) 433-9420 for more information.

Powered by Frankly