VIDEO: Children's Museum Offers Summer Camps for 2018

The Children's Museum in Downtown Lake Charles is offering summer camps for the first time ever. The camps include sessions on Spanish language learning, science and the arts. Dates and pricing varies, so call the museum at (337) 433-9420 for more information.
320 Division Street
Lake Charles, LA 70601/70602
(337) 439-9071
bcourtney@kplctv.com
