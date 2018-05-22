VIDEO: Meal Prepping can be Easy and Affordable - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

LAKE CHARLES, LA. (KVHP) -

If you meal prep before the work week, properly preparing and storing your meals plays an important role to how you stay on track when it comes to dieting. Del Prudhomme, owner of Fitness One Stop in Lake Charles joins the KVHP Fox29 Morning Show with store manager Tristan Dubois to talk about the proper way to meal prep for success. 

