VIDEO: Meal Prepping can be Easy and Affordable

If you meal prep before the work week, properly preparing and storing your meals plays an important role to how you stay on track when it comes to dieting. Del Prudhomme, owner of Fitness One Stop in Lake Charles joins the KVHP Fox29 Morning Show with store manager Tristan Dubois to talk about the proper way to meal prep for success.
320 Division Street
Lake Charles, LA 70601/70602
(337) 439-9071
bcourtney@kplctv.com
(337) 439-9071 ext. 507EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.