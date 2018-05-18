VIDEO: Royal Wedding Makeup Tips

If you're planning a wedding or just looking for a new look, a local makeup artist visited the Fox29 studio this morning to show us how to look like royalty on the big day. And how Meghan Markle may be wearing her makeup for her Royal Wedding.
320 Division Street
Lake Charles, LA 70601/70602
(337) 439-9071
bcourtney@kplctv.com
(337) 439-9071 ext. 507EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.