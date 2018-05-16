VIDEO: LaGrange Theater Opens Curtains to Area Students - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

VIDEO: LaGrange Theater Opens Curtains to Area Students

LAKE CHARLES, LA. (KVHP) -

The LaGrange High school theater department has made quite the name for itself in the community by putting on musicals that showcase some serious talent, and now the school is opening its curtains to other students across Calcasieu Parish.

Powered by Frankly