VIDEO: LaGrange Theater Opens Curtains to Area Students

The LaGrange High school theater department has made quite the name for itself in the community by putting on musicals that showcase some serious talent, and now the school is opening its curtains to other students across Calcasieu Parish.
320 Division Street
Lake Charles, LA 70601/70602
(337) 439-9071
bcourtney@kplctv.com
(337) 439-9071 ext. 507EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.