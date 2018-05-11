VIDEO: Cura Your Life

For many women finding balance and fulfillment in their lives on a daily basis may come as struggle. A local school teacher and author is addressing that topic with her organization and in her new book both titled "Cura Your Life."
320 Division Street
Lake Charles, LA 70601/70602
(337) 439-9071
bcourtney@kplctv.com
(337) 439-9071 ext. 507EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.