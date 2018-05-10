VIDEO: Louisiana Pirate Festival Costume Ball

The Louisiana Pirate Festival is in full-swing near the Lake Charles Civic Center, and what better way to get in the spirit of things than to "party like a pirate"? The Pirate Festival is holding its very first costume ball on Friday, May 11, 2018.
