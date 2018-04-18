Barbe wins share of district title with 4-3 victory over Acadiana

Barbe wins share of district title with 4-3 victory over Acadian - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Bucs are co-champions of district 3-5A, splitting the title with Sam Houston and Sulphur.

