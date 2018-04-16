VIDEO: Compassionate Friends Cars for Compassion - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

VIDEO: Compassionate Friends Cars for Compassion

LAKE CHARLES, LA. (KVHP) -

The nonprofit group Compassionate Friends is hosting its first car show fundraising event Saturday, April 21, called Cars for Compassion. It's all taking place in the parking lot of Stine Lumber off Nelson Road in Lake Charles from 8 a.m.- 3 p.m. It's free to the public!

