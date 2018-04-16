VIDEO: Compassionate Friends Cars for Compassion

The nonprofit group Compassionate Friends is hosting its first car show fundraising event Saturday, April 21, called Cars for Compassion. It's all taking place in the parking lot of Stine Lumber off Nelson Road in Lake Charles from 8 a.m.- 3 p.m. It's free to the public!
