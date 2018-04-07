VIDEO: 6th Avenue drainage project taking too long?

Efforts to improve drainage issues on 6th avenue near Broad and 3rd street has taken a little over a year and the project has yet to be completed. The main concern for residents and businesses near the area is when will the project be finished.
