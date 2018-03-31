VIDEO: First United Methodist Church presents the Mozart Requiem - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

By Kaley Willis, Digital Producer
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

The First United Methodist Church Chancel Choir of Lake Charles presented the Mozart Requiem at 7:30 p.m. on March 30.

The concert, held during the church's Good Friday service, featured a full orchestra and soloists from LSU.

