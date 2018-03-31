VIDEO: First United Methodist Church presents the Mozart Requiem

The First United Methodist Church Chancel Choir of Lake Charles presented the Mozart Requiem at 7:30 p.m. on March 30.
The concert, held during the church's Good Friday service, featured a full orchestra and soloists from LSU.
320 Division Street
Lake Charles, LA 70601/70602
(337) 439-9071
bcourtney@kplctv.com
(337) 439-9071 ext. 507EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.