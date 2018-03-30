VIDEO: Little Kids, Big Talks: Easter and April Fool's Day

This year, April Fool's Day just happens to fall on Easter Sunday. We asked local kids what they thought about this "more specialer" day, and their responses were as adorable as you'd expect. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.
320 Division Street
Lake Charles, LA 70601/70602
(337) 439-9071
bcourtney@kplctv.com
(337) 439-9071 ext. 507EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.