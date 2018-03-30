VIDEO: Little Kids, Big Talks: Easter and April Fool's Day - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

VIDEO: Little Kids, Big Talks: Easter and April Fool's Day

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

This year, April Fool's Day just happens to fall on Easter Sunday. We asked local kids what they thought about this "more specialer" day, and their responses were as adorable as you'd expect. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly