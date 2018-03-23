McNeese freshman Reid Bourque providing spark atop the lineup

Shortstop and lead off hitter Reid Bourque continued his current hot streak at the plate vs the Cajuns by going 2-for-3 and hit his first collegiate home run of his career. The true freshman from Moss Bluff has hit safely in 10 straight games and since taking over the lead-off spot in the batting order seven games ago, is hitting .367. He's seen his average rise from .209 on March 10 to its current mark of .279.