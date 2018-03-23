McNeese freshman Reid Bourque providing spark atop the lineup - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

McNeese freshman Reid Bourque providing spark atop the lineup

Shortstop and lead off hitter Reid Bourque continued his current hot streak at the plate vs the Cajuns by going 2-for-3 and hit his first collegiate home run of his career. The true freshman from Moss Bluff has hit safely in 10 straight games and since taking over the lead-off spot in the batting order seven games ago, is hitting .367. He's seen his average rise from .209 on March 10 to its current mark of .279.

