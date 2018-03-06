VIDEO: Check your tickets! $50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Lake Charles

VIDEO: Check your tickets! $50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Lake - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

If you purchased a Powerball ticket in Lake Charles, double check your numbers. One ticket from Saturday's drawing was a $50,000 winner.

According to the Powerball website, the winning ticket was purchased at the Shop Rite on Country Club Road. That ticket matched four numbers plus the Powerball number.

