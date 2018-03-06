VIDEO: Check your tickets! $50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Lake Charles

If you purchased a Powerball ticket in Lake Charles, double check your numbers. One ticket from Saturday's drawing was a $50,000 winner.
According to the Powerball website, the winning ticket was purchased at the Shop Rite on Country Club Road. That ticket matched four numbers plus the Powerball number.
320 Division Street
Lake Charles, LA 70601/70602
(337) 439-9071
bcourtney@kplctv.com
(337) 439-9071 ext. 507EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.