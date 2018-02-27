Andrea Cournoyer drops 40 in Semifinal win over Jonesboro-Hodge - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Andrea Cournoyer drops 40 in Semifinal win over Jonesboro-Hodge

By Taylor Verrico, Sports Reporter
Lady Panthers advance to 1A state title game for the second time in the last three years. 

