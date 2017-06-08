You can see the play "For colored girls who have considered suicide when the rainbow is enough" is this evening in Lake Charles. The performances will be at 7 p.m. today and Saturday, at 8:30 tomorrow night, and 3:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon. All the shows will be in the Ben Mount Theatre of Central School on Kirby Street. The play tells the story of seven different women and the different struggles they have experienced.

