CONSIDER THIS: School Safety
Traffic in Southwest Louisiana has become unmanageable. If you travel west-to-east on I-10 you already know this. And this is not really a short-term problem. The current work on the I-10 bridge over the Calcasieu River is a preparation step for an even longer project on the I-210 bridge. Reducing the capacity of our bridges by just one-fourth has created havoc for Southwest Louisiana. Westlake and Sulphur neighborhoods are sometimes paralyzed by gridlock, businesses on both sides of...More >>
CONSIDER THIS: School Safety
This weekend it’s time to “Spring Forward” and set your clocks ahead one hour for the start of Daylight Saving Time. For a lot of us, that means we’ll spend a week trying to get adjusted as our body clocks get re-set. Many people say they really like Daylight Saving Time for the extra daylight you get in the evenings, but not many people really like having to make the adjustment. Florida is entertaining the idea of sticking with Daylight Saving Tim...More >>
CONSIDER THIS: School Safety
We applaud the Calcasieu Parish School Board and the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office for their announcement today of a program to have deputies in tactical uniforms making rounds at school campuses. It’s encouraging to see them taking a proactive approach to school safety. The zero tolerance policy towards anyone making threatening comments or actions towards any of our schools seems necessary in our current environment. But that makes it even more important for all pare...More >>
CONSIDER THIS: School Safety
February was a busy month for many of us, so maybe it’s very appropriate that the last day of the month is National Public Sleeping Day. I must say, that’s a day I can get behind. I love a good nap and can take one anywhere. I fell asleep on the grass in Central Park and when I woke up I still had my watch and my wallet! Many years ago, my wife and I rode the mules into the Grand Canyon; during a break, she captured a picture of me sleeping with my head resting on a rock....More >>
With a couple of restaurants going out of business recently we are hearing questions about whether the economic boom for our area is over or not. There are any number of reasons why a business makes the tough decision to close their doors, and those restaurants may have been the victim of our success. Our growth has brought us a lot of new businesses, so competing for customer dollars is even more difficult. And the competition for employees can make it difficult to offer your p...More >>
KPLC has a new partnership! Over the next few months, you’ll be hearing about the St. Jude’s Dream Home project. This will be its first year in Southwest Louisiana, and it’ll be a chance for some lucky person to win a brand-new home. Joining in with St. Jude’s was an easy decision, they are leading the way the world understands and treats childhood cancer. St. Jude’s has treated children from all 50 states and around the world, including some from right...More >>
If you saw KPLC’s Puppy Cam last week you met this little lady. Beth was found abandoned in the woods. I know of 6 other puppies found in a black trash bag in the middle of the road at night. Fortunately for them a motorist spotted them in time and rescued them. But they still need permanent homes. You also may have seen the story about the cats and dogs found in trash bags dumped near Lafayette. I just cannot understand why someone would do this. Now I’ll admit that
The winter Olympics are here, and for the next two weeks much of the world will be watching together. We may find ourselves obsessed with a sport that we barely knew about before, as we were when Apollo Ono showed us how exciting short-track speed skating could be, or when we all decided that Curling is a really weird sport but fun to watch. I think there are a number of life lessons we can take from the Olympics. Like the fact that not everybody gets a medal. Even top athletes perf...More >>
For a short month, February is certainly full of special events. We have the Super Bowl, Winter Olympics, Groundhog Day, Valentine’s Day, Mardi Gras, the start of Lent, and National Heart Month. But it’s also Black History Month. History may not have been your favorite class in school, it wasn’t mine, but recognizing the contributions of our ancestors and hearing their stories can be a fascinating subject. And our history is still being shaped, in real ti...More >>
One of the great privileges of working at a television station is getting to meet so many people. I’m honored to be able to meet and know some amazing entrepreneurs, business owners and leaders, and government officials. But I also get to meet and know people who don’t have a station in life that high. This week a frail older lady walked into a local restaurant where I was eating. She wanted to know if I could give her some money so she could go next door and get somethin...More >>
Now that federal buildings are open again, the question on entering one will go back to the “Real ID.” More importantly for most of us, getting on an airplane to fly domestically will also depend on a federally recognized identification. If you don’t like the idea of the Real ID act, you will still be able to get on a plane if you have a passport. But you certainly wouldn’t want to forget that at home and show up at the airport with only your driver
In my last editorial I commented that the Epiphany signaled the end of the holidays. And while that’s true for the Christmas season, there is a holiday which arrives in early January. Monday is a federal and state holiday for Martin Luther King Day, and it’s also a holiday for many companies including KPLC. As part of this holiday KPLC will once again broadcast live the MLK Celebration event organized by KZWA radio from 9 to 10 a.m. this Friday. We invite you to join...More >>
The New Year is here, and this Saturday the 12 days of Christmas come to a close with the Epiphany. Many of us will also have a personal epiphany as we come to the sudden clarity and realization that our New Year’s resolutions have already gone by the wayside.
If you’ve watched KPLC for a while, you’ve seen quite a few familiar faces come and go, it’s just part of our business and life in general. This month we are celebrating the retirement of a face you may not know, but has been instrumental to KPLC for decades. Vicki Zimmerman LaFleur is hanging up her well-worn broadcast shoes this month. In the 80’s and early 90’s, Vicki helped guide the newsroom as our assignments editor; she was a whirlwind of ac...More >>
Thank you Southwest Louisiana for so generously giving and supporting your community in every way. As we head into the final days of KPLC’s Community Christmas food and toy drive, I want to let you know that the deadline for donations is this Saturday. So if you intended to make a donation but just haven’t yet, now is the time. Together we are serving over 450 families and over 1,000 children. Any donation small or large will help, and is very much appreciated.
Many of us are in full swing for Christmas. Until December 16, KPLC is conducting our “Community Christmas” drive, with a goal of providing toys for over a thousand boys and girls through age 12, and a Christmas meal for 450 local families. I purchased the non-perishable items for a Christmas dinner for less than $9, but if you can donate even a single can of food, it will help us reach our goal. This Wednesday we’ll also be “Packing the Tent” at Abraham...
I come to you today to wish you a Happy Thanksgiving. It’s not a work holiday for everyone - many of KPLC’s employees work today, just as many of you do. But it is nonetheless a day to reflect on our blessings and to have heart filled with gratitude.
Tomorrow is another election day. In Calcasieu Parish, voters need to decide on bond issues for the school board. I’ll continue to say that KPLC’s role is not to tell you how you should vote, and we won’t do that. But we will encourage you to vote. Don’t let someone else decide for you.
This week KPLC General Manager John Ware went live on Facebook to answer viewer questions and take your comments. There was a lot of engagement, a lot of interaction. Some of the questions and comments were from people who were not very happy with KPLC for one reason or another. Thank you for being there and sharing your opinions and questions. Some of the comments were very positive, and thank you for those even more. It was a bit of a risk putting himself out there in that way, so...
Can we talk? I see a lot of comments and questions on social media about KPLC, and frequently get questions when I see people out and about. So what’s on your mind? Would you like to ask me about whether I’m conservative or liberal? Whether I want the station to have a bias? Do I have an agenda against President Trump? Would you like to ask me about “Fake News?” Whether I am religious, what I think about the NFL and the National Anthem controversy, d...More >>
Consider This
It’s time to vote, Louisiana! Did you know there's an election this Saturday? If you are a registered voter in Louisiana, you have something on the ballot in your precinct. Statewide, we are electing a state treasurer to replace John Kennedy, who become a U.S. senator for Louisiana.
Consider This
Did you know more people get their news from local broadcasters than those big national cable outlets? In fact, the average newscast at a Raycom Media station delivers nearly eight times the audience of a national cable newscast.
Consider This
I do hate that race keeps coming up, so often, in so many ways. How we approach it from a station standpoint is always a discussion, we hope we get it right more than we miss it. Everyone gets an opinion, and mine is no more valuable than yours, but I wanted to share my thoughts on the subject. I grew up in a time of school desegregation in my hometown. In discussing those times and everything happening back then, a lady I work with, whom I respect very much, asked me “what wer...
It's hard to believe that it's already time to talk about Back-To-School, but it is. Coming from a family full of teachers I can tell you first-hand that a lot of students show up to school ready to learn, but without being able to afford basic school supplies. You and I have an opportunity to help with that in many ways, one of those ways is KPLC's Back To School Supply drive next Wednesday, August 2nd. You can drop off your donation of any new school supplies or uniforms at ...
It's hard to believe that it's already time to talk about Back-to-School, but it is. Coming from a family full of teachers, I can tell you firsthand that a lot of students show up to school ready to learn, but without being able to afford basic school supplies. You and I have an opportunity to help with that in many ways. One of those ways is KPLC's Back to School supply drive next Wednesday, August 2.
Consider This
Well, we made the list! Have you seen the story where Louisiana was ranked as the second-worst state in which to live? I have to ask, was this based on people who don’t like to fish, or eat fantastic food, or spend time with friends and family? Or do they just not like living in a state with friendly people? It turns out the state got “dinged” for crime and for the health of our citizens. New Orleans, I hate to throw you under the bus, but without your crime I...
Consider This
In just a couple of weeks, Congress goes on vacation for August. Sometimes I really like it when Congress is out of session – if they aren’t voting on anything they can’t be making anything worse! But this year they’ve got a lot to get done, maybe they should consider doing like my job, and probably yours, where sometimes you just have to stay over and get the work done. When they come back in September, among other things, they’ll have just three week...More >>
Consider This
How long did you think it would be before I said, “We dodged a bullet”? Well, here it is, last week we dodged a bullet. Our meteorology team said all along that conditions weren’t right to make what became Tropical Storm Cindy into a major storm, and they were right. But it certainly could have been worse, and has been before. Sixty years ago, Hurricane Audrey devastated Southwest Louisiana. Part of the problem was that the storm sped u
Consider This
Prepare to be offended. Or maybe not. But this is your tool to avoid it. Your remote control. Wednesday night at 8 p.m. NBC will air an episode of The Carmichael Show that you may or may not want to see. If you haven’t seen the program yet, it’s a comedy based on the fictional family of creator Jerrod Carmichael. The program has taken on a number of controversial issues. This week’s episode features a racial slur, said more than one time. It come...More >>
Consider This
In the classic movie “Jaws”, a character whose son had been killed by the shark approaches the police chief and says “You knew, and still my boy is dead." Because the police chief had not warned them about the shark. He could have told the beachgoers, “We can’t be 100% sure, but there may be a dangerous shark in the water, protect yourselves”. But he didn’t. Monday night we interrupted some of your favorite programming to say, “We ...
Monday’s tragic accidental shooting of an innocent victim at an elementary school gives us an opportunity, or maybe an obligation, to talk a bit about gun safety.
A spokesman for the family of the young man injured this week released a statement thanking the community for our prayers, but also asking us to take a moment to make sure that any firearms in our homes are properly secured. I think that’s a good idea.
Just a heads up here, Mother's Day is this Sunday! It's time now to make plans to show your appreciation to the significant Moms in your life. I'm blessed that my own mother is still with us, I love her dearly. And my wife is an amazing mother to our daughter, I have to think she learned that from her own Mom. Less than two weeks ago my sweet mother-in-law passed away. She was a wonderful, beautiful, incredible lady and we are missing her greatly. I suppose our Mother's Day this yea...More >>
On Monday we celebrate a holiday to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s life, legacy, and tragic death. Realizing that race is something that still divides us, and discussing it sometimes leads to angering people, I would direct you to the words of Dr. King’s famous “Dream Speech." If you haven’t read it, I hope you will. We might do well to hear again the quote, “We must forever conduct our struggle on the high plane of dignity and discipline. We ...More >>
It's amazing to me that the human body easily creates a substance that we can't live without, but that it still can't be manufactured by technology. Even today, though we are getting closer, blood can't be mass produced. It has to be donated by someone. I'm doing that right now. And trust me, with my low tolerance for pain, I wouldn't be able to talk to you right now if it were painful at all! In addition to not being painful, it also doesn't take much time. A few simple questions w...More >>
Christmas can be an emotional time - sometimes filled with happiness; sometimes bittersweet - as we remember fond memories of loved ones we have lost and friends who are no longer in our lives. And it's sometimes just very difficult as we struggle through tough times. Recently some of us at KPLC were reminiscing about memorable gifts that we've received over the years, both good and bad. Some of the bad ones were truly funny. At this point in my life, I'm most happy about the gift of...
As we approach 2017, I want to thank you. To viewers, thank you for watching - you are the reason that we do what we do every day. To our advertisers, thank you. Without you we can’t do any of this; thank you for trusting us and letting us be part of your business. As we look at New Year’s resolutions, I can tell you that we will continue to bring you the best possible information and entertainment that we can. We’ll work hard to be a positive influence on our comm...More >>
Does this cold weather snap have you in the Christmas spirit yet? Well even if it doesn’t, a great way to start feeling the joys of the season is to brighten someone else’s day. You can make Christmas special for a family in need with a donation to KPLC’s Community Christmas. You have until Sunday to make a food or toy donation to this year’s drive. And while anything is helpful and appreciated, a great way to feel personally connected is to pick up a name fr...More >>
One of the first things I did in my new role as KPLC's general manager was to encourage all of our employees to go for greatness every day. Even knowing that we’ll fall short of that more than we will achieve it, it’s still what we strive for. But I’m keenly aware that the higher I move up in the organization, the less I can truly impact greatness.
Earlier this week we passed the deadline to register to vote in Louisiana for the November election. If you aren’t registered you won’t be able to take part in the decision for President, Louisiana’s Junior Senator, and Southwest Louisiana’s representative in the US House. The bigger issue from my chair is not the number of people who are not registered, but the number of registered voters who will not show up on Nov. 8. Yes, we know that there are many people...More >>
Hi. My name is Sgt. James Anderson with the Louisiana State Police, Troop D. As we participate in the tradition of traveling to see family and friends this holiday season, there is another holiday tradition we would like to see end - the increase in crashes we normally see this time of year. According to the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission, 698 fatalities were reported across Louisiana in 2015 - 46 percent of those deaths involved alcohol impairment and 59 percent involved unrest...
Black Friday has come and gone, - and with it the race to the best deal from the big box stores. Now that the national economy has received that annual shot to the arm, we encourage you to give the same boost to our local economy. Locally-owned small businesses are the backbone of the life we love in Southwest Louisiana. From artists and craftsmen, to homemade soapmakers and woodworkers, to the small gift shops and retail outlets owned by your neighbors and friends, now is the ...More >>
My message is very simple this week: Don’t drink and drive and don’t drive buzzed. Once again this year, TV stations around the country including KPLC have joined together to support Project Roadblock in an effort to remind our viewers on-air and online to not drink and drive. More >>
