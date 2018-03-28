Tonight, there will be heavy showers and strong thunderstorms moving across our area. There is the potential for severe weather and flooding overnight. We are currently under a flash flood watch until Thursday afternoon, and a tornado watch until 9:00 this evening. They may extend these watches. We are under a slight risk for severe weather. There will likely be a few strong storms that could turn severe.More >>
DNA is a big part of the case against Roman Lastrapes the man accused of the first degree murder of Linda Moore in January 2010. Lastrapes' attorney says the evidence the state is presenting, doesn't prove murder at all.
