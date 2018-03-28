Allen Parish - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

  • FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heavy rain with flooding threat and possible severe weather arrives tonight

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 4:48 PM EDT2018-03-28 20:48:55 GMT
    Tonight, there will be heavy showers and strong thunderstorms moving across our area. There is the potential for severe weather and flooding overnight. We are currently under a flash flood watch until Thursday afternoon, and a tornado watch until 9:00 this evening. They may extend these watches. We are under a slight risk for severe weather. There will likely be a few strong storms that could turn severe. 

  • Lastrapes takes the stand Wednesday

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 4:24 PM EDT2018-03-28 20:24:03 GMT
    Roman Lastrapes (Source: Calcasieu Correctional Center)Roman Lastrapes (Source: Calcasieu Correctional Center)
    Roman Lastrapes took the stand today to defend himself as his trial on a charge of First Degree Murder winds down. Lastrapes denies killing Linda Moore--though he admits giving her a rock of crack cocaine in exchange for sex the day before she died. Lastrapes started crying at one point, saying he had seen pictures of the victim and that it was sad. When police questioned  Lastrapes about Moore he used extremely vulgar language which he says he now regrets. At last wo...More >>
  • Lastrapes defense attorney says DNA evidence doesn't prove murder

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 8:06 PM EDT2018-03-28 00:06:07 GMT
    Roman Lastrapes (Source: Calcasieu Correctional Center)Roman Lastrapes (Source: Calcasieu Correctional Center)
    DNA is a big part of the case against Roman Lastrapes the man accused of the first degree murder of Linda Moore in January 2010. Lastrapes' attorney says the evidence the state is presenting, doesn't prove murder at all.

