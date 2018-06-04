McNeese State University engineering junior Anthony Miller, of Sulphur, is one of 13 undergraduates from Louisiana institutions to receive a NASA-funded summer internship.More >>
3 of the 4 inmates that escaped from St. Landry Parish have been apprehended, says Detective Whytley Jones with the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office. Yesterday, Jones said in a press release that 4 inmates escaped from St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center.More >>
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office arrested a man in Lake Charles for first-degree rape. On Jun. 1, 2018, CPSO investigated a man accused of inappropriately touching an 11-year-old girl, says CPSO spokesperson Kim Myers.More >>
Beauregard Parish is suffering a power outage this morning, according to the Beauregard Electric outage map. Particularly DeRidder and other areas such as DeQuincy, Dry Creek are facing anywhere from 10-200 people without power.More >>
