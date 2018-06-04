Calcasieu Parish - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

  • Oberlin man charged with first-degree rape of 4-year-old

    Monday, June 4 2018 4:36 PM EDT2018-06-04 20:36:04 GMT
    Wilton Joshua Trahan (Allen Parish Sheriff's Office)Wilton Joshua Trahan (Allen Parish Sheriff's Office)
    A grand jury in Allen Parish indicted an Oberlin man on Wednesday, May 30, on a charge of first-degree rape of a victim under 13 years old. The victim was 4 years old at the time of the incident. Wilton Joshua Trahan, 37, was arrested June 1, by the Allen Parish Sheriff's Office and booked into the Allen Parish Jail, according to Sheriff Doug Hebert.  This indictment comes from an April 2, 2017, report by the mother of the victim, who claimed Trahan for...More >>
  • McNeese student receives NASA funded internship

    Monday, June 4 2018 12:39 PM EDT2018-06-04 16:39:02 GMT

    McNeese State University engineering junior Anthony Miller, of Sulphur, is one of 13 undergraduates from Louisiana institutions to receive a NASA-funded summer internship. 

    McNeese State University engineering junior Anthony Miller, of Sulphur, is one of 13 undergraduates from Louisiana institutions to receive a NASA-funded summer internship. 

  • 3 Escaped inmates in St. Landry Parish found, 1 still on the loose

    Monday, June 4 2018 12:29 PM EDT2018-06-04 16:29:37 GMT
    (Source: SMPSO)(Source: SMPSO)
    3 of the 4 inmates that escaped from St. Landry Parish have been apprehended, says Detective Whytley Jones with the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office.   Yesterday, Jones said in a press release that 4 inmates escaped from St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center.

    3 of the 4 inmates that escaped from St. Landry Parish have been apprehended, says Detective Whytley Jones with the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office. Yesterday, Jones said in a press release that 4 inmates escaped from St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center.

