  • The "For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide When the Rainbow is Enough" is this evening

    Thursday, April 5 2018 9:27 AM EDT2018-04-05 13:27:58 GMT
    You can see the play "For colored girls who have considered suicide when the rainbow is enough" is this evening in Lake Charles. The performances will be at 7 p.m. today and Saturday, at 8:30 tomorrow night, and 3:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon. All the shows will be in the Ben Mount Theatre of Central School on Kirby Street. The play tells the story of seven different women and the different struggles they have experienced.More >>
  • Louisiana educators dressed as crawfish shut down Bayou Bridge pipeline construction

    Thursday, April 5 2018 9:22 AM EDT2018-04-05 13:22:30 GMT
    Construction of the Bayou Bridge pipeline comes to a screeching halt after water protesters disrupted the work.  Onlooker and journalist Cherri Foytlin said in a press release that this morning in Iowa, two Louisiana teachers dressed as crawfish blocked the entrance of the work site so that construction workers couldn't get in.  The two women Renate Heurich, 63, and Sue P., 57, dressed as crawfish chained themselves inside two large human-sized pots.  Foytlin says tha...More >>
  • Third Circuit denies relief sought by prosecutors in Karey trial

    Thursday, April 5 2018 8:47 AM EDT2018-04-05 12:47:38 GMT

    The trial of Woodrow Karey has been on hold since this morning-- in order for the Third Circuit to consider an issue submitted by the state.  Wednesday evening the Third Circuit denied the relief the state was seeking, but the DA's office has filed with the Louisiana Supreme Court. At 11 a.m. they were on the verge of finalizing a jury, when word came to put proceedings on hold. Karey is accused of manslaughter for allegedly walking into the Tabernacle of Pr...

